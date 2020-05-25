Nigeria Confirms 313 New Cases of Coronavirus, Five Deaths

Nigeria on Sunday confirmed 313 new cases of COVID-19; taking the country's total to 7,839.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, also noted that five deaths were recorded on Sunday.

148 new cases were recorded in Lagos; 36 in FCT (Abuja); 27 in Rivers; 19 in Edo; 13 in Kano; 12 in Ogun and 11 in Ebonyi.

Eight cases each were confirmed in Nasarawa and Delta; 7 in Oyo; 6 in Plateau, 5 in Kaduna, 4 in Kwara; 3 each in Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa; 2 in Niger and one in Anambra.

"Till date, 7839 cases have been confirmed, 2263 cases have been discharged and 226 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory," the NCDC posted on Sunday night.

Meanwhile President Donald Trump on Sunday suspended travel from Brazil, which has emerged as a major new hotspot in the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said.

Non-Americans who have been in Brazil in the 14-day period prior to when they seek admittance to the US cannot come to America, said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Trade is not affected by the new rule.

"Today's action will help ensure foreign nationals who have been in Brazil do not become a source of additional infections in our country," she said in a statement.

With nearly 350,000 confirmed cases, Brazil now has the second-biggest caseload in the world, after the United States. It has registered more than 22,000 deaths.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is a political ally of Trump and with his brash, not politically correct way of speaking, he has been dubbed the "Tropical Trump."

And, like Trump, Bolsonaro has downplayed the health crisis, famously comparing the virus to a "little flu" and arguing that stay-at-home measures are unnecessarily hurting Latin America's largest economy.