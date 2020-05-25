Angola: Water Minister Assesses Southeast Eta Operation

Luanda — The Minister of Energy and Water, João Baptista Borges evaluate the operational state of the Southeast Water Treatment Station (ETA) which is one of the support posts of the free water delivery programme to communities.

In the framework of the contingency plan to fight the covid-19 pandemic, João Baptista Borges visited the Kikuxi water station and the Southeast Water Treatment Station (ETA), basic infrastructures in the process of water distribution.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Energy and Water (MINEA) the free of charge water distribution has the involvement of 66 tank trucks.

Regarding the assessment of the water distribution process to communities in areas without a public network, the minister advances that there are still difficulties in Rocha Pinto (Maianga) neighborhood and alternate distribution in KM9 A (Viana), while in KM9 B some work are needed in the water network of the zone. For this, there is a solution that is being considered with the Sinohydro Company.

However, related to the Zango Distribution Center (CD) the minister clarified that it was not designed to supply the entire Zango which is the reason why there are areas without water supply via taps. "Zango has grown a lot. The biggest problem has to do with the limitation of the capacity of the reservoirs, which is the reason for reaching the limited radius of action and, consequently, having the same areas to benefit from water to the detriment of the other more distant areas, a situation that the contacted company promises to present solution in the coming days," reads the report.