Malawi: Chilima Dumps Utm Branding Amidst MCP Demands

23 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Judith Moyo

A bitter row erupted between UTM Party and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on Thursday Saulos Chilima used his party vehicle branded with UTM symbols and his face as presidential candidate on his whistle stops in Nkhotakota with MCP demanding it be erased.

Chilima has erased his face and UTM symbol but not painted MCP symbols This UTM branded vehicle cause stir in Tonse Alliance

MCP got mad and censured Chilima for not using the face of Tonse Alliance candidate Lazarus Chakwera and MCP colours.

Chakwera is MCP president and the ticket that Tonse Alliance is supporting is of MCP with symbols of party.

MCP says Chilima cannot be marketing his face and brand when the face is not on the ballot paper.

The country's estranged vice-president Chilima has instead told off MCP that he cannot use MCP colours in the campaign as he is using his own money to woo votes for the alliance. Chilima added that the vehicles he is using are UTM vehicles and they cannot be branded MCP.

Chilima's deepest fear is that UTM could be dead, buried and forgotten if his face and UTM logos will be replaced by MCP brands.

To strike a balance after pressure, Chilima accepted to remove his face and UTM logo but refused to use MCP symbols.

On Friday, Chilima reluctantly removed the branding of his face on his UTM vehicle in his whistle stop in Salima on Friday.

But he has already instructed UTM supporters and officials not to use MCP symbols as he fights to prevent the demise of his party.

Chilima had pushed for UTM to retain its identity in the fresh election by demanding that they present a symbol that reflects the identity of the two parties on the ballot paper.

Chakwera did make the application to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to allow them change the cockerel symbol which MCP uses on the ballot papers to one that reflects the alliance with UTM.

But MEC rejected Chakwera's application for them to change the symbol of MCP into something else. MEC said that change would be against the law.

This means that while MCP's identity remains intact, UTM's identity is dying.

MCP loyalists have hinted that after elections they will make it clear if Chakwera wins that it is an MCP government and a Chakwera presidency. They will promote MCP and ensure the Chakwera administration has all MCP footprints all over.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.