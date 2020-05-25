East Africa: Tanzanian Councillor Moves to Block EALA Sessions

23 May 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Luke Anami

Chadema Party Councillor Ally Bananga has moved to court to stop the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) from holding virtual video conferencing parliamentary sessions.

On May 8, the Sombetini Ward councillor said the move to conduct parliamentary business through virtual meetings was against Eala's Rules of Procedure.

He argued that it was inappropriate for the Speaker, Eala MPs and ex-officios to conduct committee meetings and other sessions from different locations across the six partner states.

He further submitted that the disputed virtual meetings contravened the rules by not having the usual Speaker's procession and the Mace in the House.

Nullify sessions

In an application filed before the East African Court of Justice First Instance Division in Arusha, through lawyer Philip Philemon Mushi, Mr Bananga wants the court to nullify the assembly's session and committee meetings that were held in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic measures among the partner states.

"While the Treaty of EAC and the Rules of Procedure for Eala explicitly provide that the assembly shall meet at Arusha in the United Republic of Tanzania and not virtually; where all members of the Assembly are currently in their irrespective partner states," said Mr Bananga in his application.

He wants all activities conducted and resolutions under the Eala virtual meeting for the fourth meeting of its third session of the fourth assembly declared null and void.

Mr Bananga says that for Eala virtual meeting to have taken place, the assembly ought to have amended its rules of procedure to serve the purpose.

He presents his case as provided under Rule 26(1), which states: "Pursuant to the provisions of Article 59 of the Treaty, the Council or any member may introduce any motion in the House."

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.