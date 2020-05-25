Rwanda: Relegated Clubs Protest Ferwafa's League Ending Decision

23 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Gicumbi and Heroes FC, two clubs who will now feature in the second division league next season, are protesting Rwanda football federation's (Ferwafa) decision to relegate them after the 2019/2020 season was ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ferwafa announced the end of the league on Friday, May 22, with leaders APR crowned champions for a record-extending 18th time.

Before the league was suspended on March 15, APR topped the 16-team table with 57 points, seven ahead of second-placed Rayon Sports. Heroes were 15th-placed, with 16 points, while Gicumbi were bottom at 15 points.

In an interview with Times Sport, Antoine Dukuzimana, the Secretary General of Gicumbi, said that the decision was unfair and his side was preparing to appeal.

"We are not happy with the decision, it is not fair at all," he said. "A lot could change in the remaining fixtures."

"We are going to appeal."

Fidele Kanamugire, the president of Heroes FC, also expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision, also arguing that the relegated teams had a chance to perform well in the remaining matches and stay in the first division.

"The decision is against what we discussed during the consultative meeting with Ferwafa. The idea was to award the title to APR as runaway leaders, but relegate no team."

