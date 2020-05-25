Rwanda: Irambona Completes Two-Year Move to Kiyovu

Rayon Sports left-back and the club's second captain, Eric Gisa Irambona, has completed a two-year move to Rwanda Premier League rivals SC Kiyovu.

Irambona, 28, penned the deal on Saturday, May 23, ending his eight-year stint with the Blues where he helped the club to two league titles among other notable milestones.

"I am thrilled to be joining SC Kiyovu and for the new challenge after almost eight years at Rayon. I will do my best to help Kiyovu win titles."

SC Kiyovu, six-time champions, are the busiest team on transfer market after extending contracts of some of their key players and signing Nigerian striker Samson Babua this week.

Times Sport also understands that the club is in talks with Rayon Sports first goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi and could put pen on paper in the coming days.