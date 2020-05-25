South Sudan: COVID-19 - South Sudan Cases Soar to 563

23 May 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Garang A. Malak

South Sudan has recorded 82 new Covid-19 cases, bringing total to 563.

Dr Makur Koriom, the spokesman of the High-Level Committee on Covid-19 on Friday told journalists that the new patients were contacts of previously confirmed positive cases and alerts.

"The public health laboratory released 168 test results, of this 82 were confirmed positive, while 62 returned negative. There were 24 samples which could not give conclusive results...a retest will be done in 72 hours," said Dr Koriom.

"Of the confirmed cases, 58 were male, while 24 were female. Of the total cases also, 38 were contacts, 13 were alerts in Juba, 11 were suspects and 20 were among samples collected randomly within Juba and those travelling to States," added Dr Makur.

The task force recommended that all individuals wear a face mask while in public to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.