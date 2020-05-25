Kenya: Sanda Ojiambo Set to Head UN Agency

Safaricom executive Sanda Ojiambo has been appointed head of a United Nations agency that engages private companies all over the world and encourages them to align their businesses with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Sanda, the lastborn daughter of veteran politician Julia Ojiambo, was appointed as the next executive director of the United Nation's Global Compact by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the posting was announced Friday.

She will be taking over from Lise Kingo, who hails from Denmark.

Sanda will take over her new role on June 17, when the UN agency will be marking its 20th anniversary.

Sanda is currently the head of Sustainable Business and Social Impact at Safaricom, a position she has held since 2010.

"(She) will bring 20 years of experience to lead the Global Compact in its next phase to mobilise a global movement of sustainable companies and stakeholders, and bring the full weight of the private sector to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," read part of the statement announcing her appointment.

Before joining Safaricom in 2008, Sanda had worked in civil society under various capacities.

Her tenure at Safaricom saw the company sign up with the UN agency she will be heading, and one of the results were the sustainable business reports the telecommunication company has been releasing.

She joins a large agency that has more than 10,000 companies signed up, drawn from 160 countries.