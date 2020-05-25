Rwanda Investigates Safety of Talc Baby Powder

Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) is investigating Johnson & Johnson's talc baby powder amidst the product's safety concerns in the US and Canada among other markets.

"Rwanda FDA is aware that one batch of Johnson & Johnson baby talcum-based powder was reported to be contaminated with a cancer organic agent," Charles Karangwa, Director General of Rwanda FDA.

Thousands of lawsuits have been filed against the company, and in April 2018, Johnson & Johnson was found guilty in a trial accusing the company of selling contaminated talc powder products with cancer-causing asbestos.

However, Karangwa says that in Rwanda, they haven't found that batch on the market yet, but investigations were ongoing.

Baby powders are often used to prevent or treat diaper rash around baby buttocks and genital areas.

They are also usually used by men and women to prevent bad odors.

On Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson announced the discontinuation of talc-based Johnson's baby powder sales in the U.S. and Canada, but that the powder will continue to be sold in other markets around the world.

The company however, "remains steadfastly confident in the safety of talc-based Johnson's baby powder," according to the statement.