Rwanda: Ferwafa's Hussein Habimana Released on Bail

22 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Kicukiro Primary Court on Thursday, May 21, released Hussein Habimana, the Technical Director at the Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa), who was detained last month on rape charges.

According to reports, Habimana - who has been serving in his current position since 2018 - allegedly took advantage of one of the contestants for Miss Rwanda 2020, promising her that he had the ability to help her win the crown.

He reportedly wooed the pageant to his home where he allegedly forced her into sex.

The National Public Prosecution Authority had recently requested court to remand the suspect for 30 days, noting that "he might interfere with the investigation we are doing on collected evidence."

Prosecution can appeal the bail ruling.

According to article 134 of Rwanda's Penal Code, any person who is convicted of rape is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than ten years but not more than 15 years and a fine of not less than Rwf1,000,000 but not more than Rwf2,000,000.

