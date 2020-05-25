Tunisia: Four Irregular Emigration Attempts Thwarted

24 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Coastguards in Sfax, Nabeul, Bizerte and Tunis thwarted over the weekend four irregular attempts to cross sea borders and arrested 117 people, said spokesperson for the Directorate General of the National Guard Houssem Jebabli.

Among these migrants, 90 people from different African countries were apprehended near the coast of Sfax and 15 other people off Bizerte coasts, including two wanted persons and two Salafis.

In the maritime zone of Nabeul, the coastguards seized a boat with 5 migrants on board who were trying to illegally cross the borders to the Italian coast, including 3 persons wanted by justice, said the same source.

He added that coastguards in Tunis last Friday thwarted an illegal attempt to cross sea borders to Europe and arrested 7 people, one of whom subjected to wanted notice from various security and judicial units.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.