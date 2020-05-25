Tunisia: Four Irregular Emigration Attempts Thwarted

Tunis/Tunisia — Coastguards in Sfax, Nabeul, Bizerte and Tunis thwarted over the weekend four irregular attempts to cross sea borders and arrested 117 people, said spokesperson for the Directorate General of the National Guard Houssem Jebabli.

Among these migrants, 90 people from different African countries were apprehended near the coast of Sfax and 15 other people off Bizerte coasts, including two wanted persons and two Salafis.

In the maritime zone of Nabeul, the coastguards seized a boat with 5 migrants on board who were trying to illegally cross the borders to the Italian coast, including 3 persons wanted by justice, said the same source.

He added that coastguards in Tunis last Friday thwarted an illegal attempt to cross sea borders to Europe and arrested 7 people, one of whom subjected to wanted notice from various security and judicial units.