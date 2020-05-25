Mauritius Receives Second Shipment of Medicine Supplies From India

press release

India has shipped a second consignment of essential medicine supplies, including some 10 tonnes of Ayurvedic medicines to Mauritius. The consignment, aboard Indian Navy Ship Kesari which docked in the Port Louis Harbour yesterday, was received by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, on behalf of the Mauritian Government.

This initiative puts to the forefront the special and unique Indo-Mauritian ties as well as both countries' longstanding partnership in the public health care sector. More so that both the Mauritian Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and the Indian Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi, had a telephone conversation earlier yesterday.

Moreover, a 14-member Indian Medical Assistance Team has arrived aboard INS Kesari to collaborate with the health authorities of Mauritius through mutual sharing of experience and expertise. Members of the team comprise, amongst others a Community Medicine Specialist, a Pulmonologist and an Anesthesiologist. The medicine supplies and the medical team have been supplied by the Indian Government at the request of the Government of Mauritius, and forms part of the 'Mission SAGAR'.

The first consignment of 13 tonnes of essential medicines from India, which included 0.5 million tablets of Hydroxychloroquine, had arrived on 15 April 2020 through the special Air India flight to Mauritius. The consignment was received by the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, on behalf of the Mauritian Government.

It is recalled that in October 2019, the new ENT Hospital with state-of-the-art facilities had been jointly e-inaugurated by Prime Minister Jugnauth, and Prime Minister Modi. Treatment for Covid-19 patients has been administered at the ENT Hospital and has supported the Mauritian health authorities in their efforts in managing the spread of the disease.

Mission SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region)

'Mission SAGAR' echoes India's commitment to work together with its maritime neighbours and partners in the Indian Ocean region. This Mission has also included supplies for Maldives, Madagascar, Seychelles and Comoros to jointly meet common challenges in these difficult times.

SAGAR reflects India's vision for the Indian Ocean region, which was articulated by Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Mauritius in March 2015.

#ResOuLakaz #BeSafeMoris