Mauritius: PM Jugnauth Congratulated By PM Modi for Successfully Controlling COVID-19 Situation in Mauritius

press release

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, was congratulated, during a telephone conversation yesterday, by the Prime Minister of India, Mr Narendra Modi, with regard to Government's effective Covid-19 response which has contributed to no new cases of infections recorded in Mauritius for the last three weeks.

Indo-Mauritian ties have been further reinforced in the health sector with the arrival, on 23 May 2020, of a second consignment of essential medicine supplies aboard INS Kesari, in the Port Louis Harbour. Prime Minister Jugnauth had called his Indian counterpart to convey his gratitude for this donation.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Jugnauth evoked that the special relationship which Mauritius shares with India will always be special as it is based on mutual trust and common values. Tweeting back, Mr Modi thanked the latter for the warm conversation and congratulated the Government for having successfully controlled the spread of Covid-19 in Mauritius.

Covid-19 figures for Mauritius

Figures released by the Ministry of Health and Wellness as at Saturday 23 May 2020:

There is no new case recorded and there is no current active case

There are 332 positive registered cases

Number of deaths is ten and 322 patients have been successfully treated

A total of 26 581 PCR tests has been carried out

The overall number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted stands at 75 521

Three hundred passengers are in quarantine.

