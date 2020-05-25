Botswana: Molepolole Water Woes Continue

The adage that "Thousands have lived without love, not one without water" seems to be alien to the people of Molepolole and surrounding villages as their taps continue to run dry and will do so for the next 18 months if not more.

The prolonged shortage of water in Molepolole is not because of any natural cause by it is of political and corruption nature at the Ministry of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services.

Recently while briefing the nation, Permanent Secretary in the ministry Bonolo Khumotaka revealed that the water situation in Molepolole will be improved after 18 months as they are to award the tender for the construction of the Gamononyane pump station-Molepolole NSC connection pipeline. She indicated that the delay was caused by the transfer of the high capital water projects from the Project Management Officers to Water Utilities Corporation (WUC).

Initially the project was expected to commerce in April this year according to the answer given by the minister of MLWS Kefentse Mzwinila when he answered a question in parliament in December last year.

The transfer of the water project from the PMO to WUC might face another legal glitches as the project was already awarded a consultant and transferring the project means that they have to cancel the contract which will be costly to government.

The water woes in Molepolole might even go beyond 18 months as it has been revealed that the ministry has to take the Water Works Act before Parliament to be amended.

The decision to clip the wings of the PMO came last year after they questioned the interference of the Office of the President in the evaluation and awarding of high capital water projects.

The Gamononyane- Molepolole water project is expected to supply potable water to Molepolole, Thebephatshwa and Mmanoko cluster which was made up of Mmanoko, Gamodubu and Gakgatla and is part of Mmamashia Kanye North-South Carrier project.