Cameroon: School Resumption - Barrier Measures in Place

Most of the schools in Douala are already taking disposition to curb Covid-19.

In prelude to the resumption of schools on June 1, most school authorities in Douala are already taken disposition to ensure that the school environment is safe for pupils and students. They are equally putting in place strategies to ensure that children don't get infected. As per the decision of the Prime Minister, only examination classes are expected in school as such social distancing will be effective. In a sojourn in some schools in Douala on May 18, 2020, CT discovered that some of the administrative staff were present, while renovation works were ongoing in some schools others were busy cleaning their environment and arranging the benches to ensure that social distancing is strictly respected. Some gates were simply closed with or without guards.

According to the principal of Government Bilingual High School Joss, Ndebia Jean, they are working in line with the ministerial instruction to reinforce barriers measures to combat Covid-19. He revealed that they have ordered for masks which will be given to each student. He was quick to add that "No teacher or student will be allowed in class without masks". He also added that wash hand buckets and soap, hand sanitizers will be positioned at the entrance of each class and children will seat two per bench as oppose to three or four which was the case before.

The principal further reiterated that less than 50 students will sit per class and during each lesson, teachers are expected to sensitize their students on the Covid-19 pandemic. "From next week, all the classes will be disinfected and the benches arrange so as to ensure that social distancing is effective. He said they will be having a meeting with the regional Delegate of Secondary Education in the days ahead to receive more instructions on how to prevent the entry of Covid-19 in the school milieu.