South Africa: Man Sought for Attempted Murder

press release

Police in Douglas have launched an intensive search for a man that attempted to murder a 21-year-old woman.

It is alleged the victim was stabbed several times all over her body on Saturday, 23 May 2020 at about 10:00. The incident was reportedly committed at Dalton shanties, Breipaal in Douglas. The suspect is still on the run.

The victim had since been admitted in Hospital with serious injuries.

The motive has not yet been established as police are still continuing with investigations.

The police are appealing to Marvin Raadt of Douglas to contact the Douglas police as he can assist the police with investigations.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Marvin Raadt, is kindly requested to contact the Douglas police at 053 298 1611, or the Station Commander of Douglas at 082 495 4660, alternatively 08600 10111.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.