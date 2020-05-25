Sudan: Dr. Manis Arrives in Al-Fasher

Al-Fasher — Cabinet Affairs Minister, Dr. Omar Mains leading a high-level federal delegation including Minister of Local Government, Dr. Youssef Adam Al-Dai and the Undersecretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Sara Abdulazim arrived, Friday, in Al-Fasher.

The visit aims at inspecting the health situations in the state following the COVID-19 outbreak and the emergence of mysterious deaths among the elderly in the state.

The delegation which was received by the Acting Wali (governor) the state, Maj-General, Malik Al-Tayeb Khojali held a closed-door meeting with the Governor, the Coordinative Committee on COVID-19 and the Security Committee members.