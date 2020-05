Khartoum — Head of the Sovereign Council,Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan received, Friday, congratulatory cable from the UAE President, H.HSheikh, Khalefa Bin Zaid Al-Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

Al-Burhan received similar cable from the Deputy President, Prime Minister and Dubai Governor, Sheikh, Mohammed Bin Zayd Al-Nahian.