Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Telephone Call From Egyptian President

22 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Head of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdu Fattah Al-Burhan, on Friday telephone call from the Egyptian President, Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi who congratulated him on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

The Egyptian President touched on the progress of the bilateral relations and means for promoting joint cooperation to realize the interests of the people of the two countries.

The two presidents also reviewed the regional and international issues f common interest and the necessity for coordination in all forums.

