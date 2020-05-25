Sudan: Revealing Tomb of Martyrs of Ramadan Is Honor for Army and Martyrs - Baathists

Khartoum — The Arab Socialist Ba'athist Party issued, Friday, a statement on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the glorious 28th Ramadan Movement.

The statement pointed out that the early confrontation of the Ramadan.28 Uprising to the dictatorship system expressed its well-awareness of the dangers of the continuation of the National Islamic Front in power.

"The revealing of the site of the tomb and the honoring of the martyrs and their families is considered honoring for the army and its martyrs and the roles of its heroes in the struggle for the restoration of democracy and pluralism" the statement stressed.