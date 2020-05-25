Sudan: Hamdouk Meets Doctors to Curb Assaults On Health Cadres

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Abdullah Hamdouk will hold, Friday evening an important meeting with representatives of health and medical workers in the presence of the Minister of Justice, Dr. Nasr El-Din Abdel-Bari, the Minister of Health, Dr. Akram El-Tom, and a number of officials.

The meeting will discuss the issue of repeated violations and attacks on health workers during provision treatment and medical services to citizens in the wake of the recent attack on medical staff in Omdurman Hospital on Wednesday.

SUNA points out that the meeting, which started late Friday evening, will discuss the demands of doctors and health cadres for enforcing laws and legislations that guarantee legal protection for health cadres during their work and enabling them to perform their duties towards patients.

The doctors threaten to go on strike next, Sunday to protest the repeated infringement against them.