Sudanese Community in UAE Delivers First Shipment of Medical Supplies to Health Sector

23 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Dubai — The Sudanese community in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced Friday the delivery of the first shipment of medical supplies as part of the "Support to the Nation" campaign within the framework of the urgent aid package for the health sector in Sudan, which the community pledged to extend to the health sector and enhancing its role in providing the necessary medical care, in light of the current conditions that the world is living as a result of the Covid-19 epidemic and its repercussions.

The Sudanese community in the UAE was represented in the boards of Sudanese community clubs in the UAE, the Sudanese Labor Council the Sudanese academics at the University of Emirates and the Sudanese Medical Group in the UAE.

In a press statement of the campaign, the initiative's chairman, Dr. Ali Zayed Beraima, said that the first shipment was delivered in coordination with the higher emergency committee for combating the Corona pandemic in Sudan and the Sudanese Expatriates Authority.

He explained that the shipment contains 105 carton boxes of medical supplies to fill the shortage in the intensive care rooms, in addition to protective clothing, surgical medical masks, and other medical supplies.

