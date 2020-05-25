Somalia Muslims Celebrate Idd-UL-Fitri

23 May 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali worshippers attend the prayer ceremony at the Isbaheysi Mosque in Mogadishu, Somalia, 19 August 2012, to celebrate Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. EPA/ELYAS AHMED

Muslims across the country are celebrating Idd-ul-Fitri on Saturday marking the end of Ramadhan.

Minister of endorsement and religious affairs Sheikh Noor Mohamed Hussein announced Eid ul-Fitri celebrations to be on Saturday after the moon was sighted in Hodan district Mogadishu.

"On this blessed occasion of Idd-ul-Fitri, I'm wishing all Somalis a happy Eid may Allah accept our prayers, we ask the citizen to contribute in helping the needy," said president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

The president also asked the members of the public to follow the ministry of health guidelines to combat the spreading of the deadly virus.

Ramadhan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It lasts 29 or 30 days depending on the lunar cycle.

During the month of Ramadhan, believers fast and pray.

