Sudan: Lt. Gen. Kabbashi Visits South Kordofan State

23 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kadugli — Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, and an accompanying high-level delegation arrived in Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan State, on Saturday to inspect the situation following the recent incidents in the state.

The delegation accompanying Lt. Gen. Kabbashi included the Minister of Federal Government, Dr. Yousif Al-Dhai, a representative of the Chief Justice, Sid-Ahmed Al-Badri, Deputy General Director of the Police Forces, Gen. Dr. Osman Mohamed Younis, a representative of the General Intelligence Service, Maj. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed, the spokesman of the Rapid Support Forces, Brig. Jamal Gumaa, the Director of the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company, Mubarak Ardol, and Emir Hussein Al-Zaki.

Lt. Gen. Kabbashi and the accompanying delegation were received at Kadugli Airport by the Wali (governor) of South Kordofan State, Maj. Gen. Rashad Abdul-Hamid, members of the state government and leaders of the native administration and the Forces of Freedom and Change in the state.

The program of the delegation's four-day visit includes a series of meetings with the state's government and security committee, besides meetings with the leaders of the native administration and the Forces of Freedom and Change.

The delegation will also pay inspection visits to Dilling and Abu-Jubaiha Localities.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.