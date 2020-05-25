Sudan: Lt. Gen. Kabbashi Visits South Kordofan State

Kadugli — Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, and an accompanying high-level delegation arrived in Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan State, on Saturday to inspect the situation following the recent incidents in the state.

The delegation accompanying Lt. Gen. Kabbashi included the Minister of Federal Government, Dr. Yousif Al-Dhai, a representative of the Chief Justice, Sid-Ahmed Al-Badri, Deputy General Director of the Police Forces, Gen. Dr. Osman Mohamed Younis, a representative of the General Intelligence Service, Maj. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed, the spokesman of the Rapid Support Forces, Brig. Jamal Gumaa, the Director of the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company, Mubarak Ardol, and Emir Hussein Al-Zaki.

Lt. Gen. Kabbashi and the accompanying delegation were received at Kadugli Airport by the Wali (governor) of South Kordofan State, Maj. Gen. Rashad Abdul-Hamid, members of the state government and leaders of the native administration and the Forces of Freedom and Change in the state.

The program of the delegation's four-day visit includes a series of meetings with the state's government and security committee, besides meetings with the leaders of the native administration and the Forces of Freedom and Change.

The delegation will also pay inspection visits to Dilling and Abu-Jubaiha Localities.