Sudan: Security and Defence Council Reviews Security and Health Situation

Khartoum — The Security and Defence Council, chaired by the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, Saturday noon held a meeting at the Republican Palace.

The meeting reviewed the security and health situation in the country, the security plans during Eid Al-Fitr period, and adopted a number of measures preventive measures.

The meeting touched on the visits of members of the Sovereign Council to a number of states and underscored the importance of these visits in the current stage.