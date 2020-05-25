Sudan: Al-Burhan Affirms Adherence to Principles of Revolution for Realizing Democracy and Good Governance

23 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, stressed that adherence to the glorious principles of the December Revolution of freedom, peace and justice, in word and deed, is the proper way to move from the transitional period towards democracy and good governance and to build a nation of citizenship in which all people will enjoy equal rights.

In a speech he directed Saturday to the Sudanese nation on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, he renewed the commitment to protect the glorious revolution of the people and to fully implement the requirements of the transitional period.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan pointed out that Eid Al-Fitr occasion comes when the homeland and the citizens are facing multiple dangers, the most dangerous of which is the corona pandemic, a matter that necessitates the commitment to the advices and guidance of the official authorities.

He expressed thanks to the people who work with selflessness to lay down the foundations of national construction and the white army (doctors and medical cadres) for the effort they are exerting for the interest of the citizens and the homeland.

