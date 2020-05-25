Kenya: Several Affected After Consuming Relief Food Distributed in Kikuyu As Ichung'wah Distances Himself

25 May 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Several people were affected after consuming relief food distributed in Kikuyu Constituency on Sunday.

The food, branded William Ruto Foundation and Kimani Ichung'wah, also had labels of "Stay Safe

Ichung'wah, who is the area MP, has however, issued a statement on his Twitter and Facebook pages, distancing himself from the distribution which he linked to an onslaught against the Deputy President.

"These are not our foodstuffs and we are not distributing anything openly and on vehicles on roads or stadiums and even the FAKE branding and items are NOT anything close to what we are distributing," the MP said.

Ichung'wah said he had received reports that some of the people who consumed the food in Gikambura area have been treated.

"A family that consumed the sugar suspect it was poisonous as two of them have been treated after consuming it," he said in his warning to locals.

The distribution comes a week after he accompanied deputy President William Ruto in distributing food supplies in his Kikuyu Constituency.

The food distributed on Sunday is in packages resembling the relief distributed by the two leaders last week.

