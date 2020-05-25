Tanzania: Nhc Hails Govt for Trust, Awarding Projects

25 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Hai

THE management of the National Housing Corporation (NHC) has said it will continue implementing various projects entrusted to it by the central government.

The promise was made by NHC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Maulid Banyani, during the handover of the Hai District Commissioner (DC)'s new office building at the weekend.

"We thank the government, especially the fifth phase government under President Dr John Magufuli for continuing trusting NHC and awarding it various projects. There are over 40 different projects implemented by NHC in the country," he said.

He attributed the NHC's good management to the government as far as the awarding of the projects was concerned.

"The good work that NHC has been doing while implementing various projects is attributed to government support. Therefore, we will continue playing our part to maintain NHC status."

He also congratulated President Magufuli on having a vision that led Tanzanians to continue working, while taking precautions as the world continued battling with the Covid-19 pandemic caused by coronavirus.

"If we were to be subjected to a lockdown as one of the precautionary measures to prevent the new coronavirus infection, this project could not have been completed on time and this is where the importance of the vision of the President is noticed," he said.

Providing a project report, Mr Yusuph Bigambo from the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA), said TBA in collaboration with Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Agency (Temesa) provided consultancy and managed the project as senior adviser to NHC, the main contractor.

"This project, implemented by NHC as the main contractor, started in May 2019 and was completed in May, this year. It has already cost 1,092,327,322.92/-," he said.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News.

