Malawi: DPP Step Up Campaign for Mutharika in North Malawi

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has advised people in the country against being carried away by cheap propaganda which is being propagated by opposition parties as they do not have anything to offer Malawians.

Jeffrey with DPP top brass including Goodall Gondwe, Vuwa Kaunda, Chritsopher Mzomera and Kamlepo Kalua at Karonga Freedom Park Cross section of people at the rally

The advice was given Saturday at Karonga Freedom Park by Grezelder Jeffery DPPs Secretary General, Grezelder Jeffery when she addressed a political rally aimed at wooing Malawians to vote for the UDF-DPP Alliance whose torchbearer is Peter Mutharika for the June 23 fresh presidential election.

Jeffery, who is also Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, said the UDF-DPP Alliance is the only hope for Malawians for continued and meaningful development across the country.

"Let me assure you, DPP under the leadership of Prof. Peter Mutharika and his running mate, Atupele Muluzi are going to win this election. Prof. Peter Mutharikas led government has implemented a lot of development projects across the country within a short period of time," said Jeffery.

Jeffery reminded Malawians that they should not forget that similar presidential fresh elections took place in Kenya whereby the opposition parties also challenged earlier results as is the case in Malawi.

"This did not work for the opposition parties during the fresh presidential poll and Malawians should expect the same scenario," she said.

Also speaking at the rally, DPP National Director of Logistics, Symon Vuwa Kaunda said northern region, especially Karonga district has gained a number of development projects under the DPP leadership citing Chitipa-Karonga Road, Karonga-Songwe Border M1 Road, Ngara Community Technical College and Karonga Water Supply Project among others.

Kaunda then warned people in the north against voting for the opposition leaders saying the parties do not have the welfare of the people at heart.

During the rally, some members of opposition UTM and Malawi Congress Party announced their defection to DPP.

Notable people who were present at the rally included DPP Vice President for the North, Goodall Gondwe, the party's Regional Governor for the North, Rev. Mzomera Ngwira, top DPP member, Leston Mulli, and some members of parliament from the north.

Before addressing the rally which was attended by multitudes of DPP followers, the team conducted whistle stop rallies from Chiweta covering several trading centres along the way to Karonga Boma.

