Malawi: Chilima Attends Eid Al-Fitr Celebration in Salima

24 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

State Vice President Saulos Chilima has urged Malawians to peacefully co-exist and enjoy their freedom of worship which he said can not be interfered with by anyone.

Chilima in Salima joining the Muslim Community on Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. Eid Mubrak: Chilima greets a Moslem on Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. This Salima based young man has a disability but says he takes heed of Chilima messages that everything is possible if we are committed. He makes Vaces and here is giving one to SKC as a gift Chilima in Salima at Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi offices

Chilima said this when he attended prayers marking the celebration of Eid al-Fitr (the feast of breaking the Fast) in Salima on Sunday under the invitation of the Muslim Community in the district.

Eid al-Fitr celebrates the end of the daily fasting through the holy month of Ramadan.

Before attending the main function at Salima Primary School, Chilima, who is also running mate to Dr. Lazarus Chakwera in the fresh elections, visited Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi Salima offices where he donated food stuffs to the eldery and held a duscussion with them while sitting on the floor.

Several speakers at the function rebuked politicians who are advancing the religion card, saying it is not true that the leadership of Chakwera and Chilima will ban Islam.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.