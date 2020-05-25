Malawi: Chilima Attends Eid Al-Fitr Celebration in Salima

State Vice President Saulos Chilima has urged Malawians to peacefully co-exist and enjoy their freedom of worship which he said can not be interfered with by anyone.

Chilima in Salima joining the Muslim Community on Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. Eid Mubrak: Chilima greets a Moslem on Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. This Salima based young man has a disability but says he takes heed of Chilima messages that everything is possible if we are committed. He makes Vaces and here is giving one to SKC as a gift Chilima in Salima at Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi offices

Chilima said this when he attended prayers marking the celebration of Eid al-Fitr (the feast of breaking the Fast) in Salima on Sunday under the invitation of the Muslim Community in the district.

Eid al-Fitr celebrates the end of the daily fasting through the holy month of Ramadan.

Before attending the main function at Salima Primary School, Chilima, who is also running mate to Dr. Lazarus Chakwera in the fresh elections, visited Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi Salima offices where he donated food stuffs to the eldery and held a duscussion with them while sitting on the floor.

Several speakers at the function rebuked politicians who are advancing the religion card, saying it is not true that the leadership of Chakwera and Chilima will ban Islam.

