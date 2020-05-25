Ghana: Herrada Africa Group Donates to Women in Parts of Ghana

The Herrada Africa Group, a Non-Governmental Organisation in partnership with Eblah Foundation has donated an undisclosed amount of money to some needy women across the country as a means of economic intervention to sustain them through the hard times.

According to Ms. Blessed Agyemang, Founder of Herrada Africa Group, the cash relief donation through mobile money transaction was to support needy women in Ghana whose small scale enterprises and petty businesses have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative dubbed "Help her Quarantine", was an online transaction which sent cash relief to some families and single mothers during the President of Ghana directive of partial lockdown to restrict movements in some selected regions.

In order to help combat the deadly pandemic, Ms. Agyemang indicated that it was important to extend helping hands to some women affected by the restrictions on movement as they only fend on the little they gained from hawking on the streets.

"This online cash donation would help some of these women to support their families since they couldn't get any means to provide food and other necessities for their children", she said.

Ms. Blessed Agyemang, who doubles as an Image and Brand Consultant said the beneficiaries of the "Help her Quarantine" online cash donation were mostly in Accra and some parts of Kumasi, Sunyani, Takoradi and Tarkwa.

Blessed Agyemang, also a Philanthropist and women empowerment advocate said Herrada Africa is a consortium of consulting, communications, real estate, food, health, luxury retail, beauty and transport industries.

On her part, Herrada Africa Group has made several donations to schools, hospitals, orphanages and individuals over the years.

According to her, the beneficiaries were thankful to Herrada Africa Group for the gesture shown to them in the time of need.