Ghana: Rainstorm Renders Hundreds of Residents Homeless in Maluwe

Maluwe — A storm with heavy rain hit Maluwe community in the Bole district of the Savannah Region, leaving in its trail damaged properties.

The rainstorm ripped off roofs of several houses rendering more than 100 people homeless.

Trees, streetlights and electrical polls were uprooted by the rainstorm putting the whole community into darkness.

One of the victims, Musah Mahama in an interview with the Ghanaian Times stated that the rainstorm collapsed part of his house.

"Half of my building has been pulled down by the rainstorm damaging my furniture and gadgets," he lamented.

Another victim, Sule Yahaya, said the storm had worsened his plight as it destroyed his provisions store.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bole-Bamboi, Alhaji Sulemana Yussif, visited the community to inspect the extent of damage caused by the rainstorm.

He expressed shock about the level damage caused by the rainstorm in the community.

The MP empathised with the victims and indicated his readiness to assist them.

Alhaji Yussif appealed to the National Disaster Management Organisation and non-governmental organisations to come to aid of the Maluwe community.