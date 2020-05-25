Ghana: GNAAP Donates to COVID-19 National Trust Fund

The Ghana National Association of ADR Practitioners (GNAAP) on Thursday presented a cheque for GH¢10,000 to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund in Accra.

The President of GNAAP, Mr Daniel Owusu-Koranteng, who presented the cheque said as an organisation that promotes peaceful and non- adversarial methods of resolving conflicts, GNAAP was encouraged by the efforts of the government to resolve the problems of the COVID-19 pandemic.

" We appreciate the efforts made by the government so far to address the problems generated around the COVID-19 pandemic and we are here to give support to the government's efforts," Mr Owusu-Koranteng stated .

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, Ms Justice Sophia Akuffo who received the money told the delegation of GNAAP that Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) was her passion and thanked the association for the gesture.

"ADR is my passion and I know that COVID-19 has affected your work because your work as ADR practitioners involves personal contacts, we thank you so much," she said.

She used the opportunity to encourage Ghanaians to wear nose masks because it is an effective way of stopping the spread of the disease though wearing it may not be very comfortable.

Justice Ms Akuffo, who is the immediate past Chief Justice, further encouraged Ghanaians to wash their hands regularly and observe all the precautions necessary for preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

She assured Ghanaians that the donations received by the COVID-19 Fund would be used for the purpose for which the trust fund was set up.