Ghana: 2 Suffer Serious Wounds After Bloody Machete Fight Over Disputed Land

Takoradi — The Kojokrom community in Elobonkanta in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region was last Sunday horrified when two farmers suffered serious wounds after a bloody machete fight over a disputed land in the area.

Solomon Arko, 34, who sustained deep machete wounds, and in a critical condition, is currently at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital receiving treatment, whilst Prosper Quaicoe, 43, is on admission at the Agona Nkwanta Health Centre.

Giving details of the incident, the Municipal Police Commander at Agona Nkwanta, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Valentine Akposu, told the Ghanaian Times that there had been a dispute over the said land, with each party laying claim to the property.

He said the case was reported to the police who began investigations into the dispute.

DSP Akposu recalled in the early hours of Sunday, May 17, 2020, Solomon Arko, was working on his farm when Prosper Quaicoe appeared in the area with a sharp machete.

He said Quaicoe questioned Solomon for working on a land which did not belong to him and this resulted in heated exchanges between the two.

"On Sunday, Solomon Arko went to the farm to plant rubber trees. Prosper Quaicoe led family members to the area and told Solomon to leave. In the scuffle, Quaicoe slashed the right shoulder of Solomon.

"Solomon also managed to collect the machete from Prosper and in return slashed Quaicoe on his hands and back," he added.

DSP Akposu said the case which had been pending for a long time had been referred to the Regional Police Command.