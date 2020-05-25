Ghana's COVID-19 Cases Climb to 6,486 ... Recoveries Now 1,951 With 31 Deaths

Ghana's coronavirus (COVID-19) case count yesterday increased to 6,486, with 217 new cases.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the country has recorded an increase of 53 cases in its recovery rate bringing it to a total of 1,951.

The death toll however remains at 31.

Per the latest update from its website, 12 persons are in severe condition but not on ventilators.

Out of the number, four are at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, two at the Ga East Municipal Hospital and 37 Military Hospital respectively, three at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and one at Ho Teaching Hospital.

So far 192,194 tests have been conducted out of which 6,486 have tested positive.

On the regional case level, Greater Accra has recorded an increase of 117 COVID-19 cases raising its case count from 4,582 to 4,699.

The Korle Klottey municipality has the highest case count of 34, followed by Ayawaso West 12, then Tema West and Accra Metropolis with nine cases respectively.

Three districts Ayawaso East, Ga East and Adentan have seven cases respectively while La Nkwantang-Madina and Ablekuma North have six and five cases respectively.

Tema Metropolis and Ablekuma Central have four cases each with Ledzokuku recording three cases.

La Dade Kotopon and Shai Osudoku has two cases respectively while Ashiaman, Ga South, Ayawaso Central, Okaikoi North and Weija-Gbawe has one new case each.

The Ashanti Region also recorded an increase of 67 cases to bring the region's cases to 988 with Asokore Mampong leading with 23 cases, followed by Kumasi Metropolis, 17 cases, Tafo seven cases, Oforikrom five, Suame four, Kwabre East three, Ejura Seikyedumasi and Atwima Kwanwoma with two cases each.

Atwima Mponua and Amansie Central had one respectively.

For the Western Region, 25 new cases were recorded bringing their total tally to 195.

The Central Region has two new cases as their case count has risen from 285 to 287 cases with three new cases coming in from the Volta Region shooting its cases from 41 to 44.

The Northern Region had also recorded three additional cases increasing their case count to 34.

Five regions namely Eastern, North East, Oti, Western North, and Bono regions have not recorded any new cases while Savannah, Ahafo and Bono East are yet to record any case.

Globally, 5.11million cases have been recorded with 1.95 million recoveries and about 300,000 deaths.

In Africa, there are more than 90,000 confirmed cases with 39, 336 recoveries, 3,095 deaths and 57,546 active cases.