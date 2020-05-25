Ghana: Adentan Assembly Gives to Muslim Community

The Adentan Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region has presented items worth GH¢50,000 to the Muslim community in the municipality.

The item which included 100 bags of rice, 25 boxes of oil, dates, hand sanitisers and nose masks was to assist Muslims at the end of the Ramadan and to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. It is a month where the Holy Quran was first sent down to the Prophet Mohammad. During the month of Ramadan, Muslims all around the world fast.

Presenting the items, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Adentan, Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumoah said his outfit was committed to the welfare of Muslims and had decided to assist them whenever the need arose.

According to the MCE, though the country was not in normal times, there seem not to be enough funds to support such gesture; the assembly deemed it necessary to solicit for funds to help support the festival.

Mr Nii Noi Adumoah urged them to continue to observe the social distancing and other protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and also pray for peace, unity, health and stability in the country.

Alhaji Mohammed Issahaq, Adentan Chief Imam who received the items on their behalf, thanked the Assembly for its unflinching support towards all Muslims in the constituency, and promised to ensure that the donations were equitably distributed.

Afterwards, the Assembly launched a two-week blood donation exercise to stock the National Blood Bank (NBB) with 200 pints of blood.

Additionally, the Assembly donated some Veronica Buckets and some PPE to the Municipal office of the Electoral Commission.