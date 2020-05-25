Ghana: Adentan Assembly Gives to Muslim Community

23 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Benedicta Gyimaah Folley

The Adentan Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region has presented items worth GH¢50,000 to the Muslim community in the municipality.

The item which included 100 bags of rice, 25 boxes of oil, dates, hand sanitisers and nose masks was to assist Muslims at the end of the Ramadan and to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. It is a month where the Holy Quran was first sent down to the Prophet Mohammad. During the month of Ramadan, Muslims all around the world fast.

Presenting the items, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Adentan, Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumoah said his outfit was committed to the welfare of Muslims and had decided to assist them whenever the need arose.

According to the MCE, though the country was not in normal times, there seem not to be enough funds to support such gesture; the assembly deemed it necessary to solicit for funds to help support the festival.

Mr Nii Noi Adumoah urged them to continue to observe the social distancing and other protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and also pray for peace, unity, health and stability in the country.

Alhaji Mohammed Issahaq, Adentan Chief Imam who received the items on their behalf, thanked the Assembly for its unflinching support towards all Muslims in the constituency, and promised to ensure that the donations were equitably distributed.

Afterwards, the Assembly launched a two-week blood donation exercise to stock the National Blood Bank (NBB) with 200 pints of blood.

Additionally, the Assembly donated some Veronica Buckets and some PPE to the Municipal office of the Electoral Commission.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Celebrating Africa Day During The COVID-19 Pandemic

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.