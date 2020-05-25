Ghana: Sing More Local Songs At Church - Evangelist Solomon Yidana

Renowned gospel evangelist cum gospel artiste, Solomon Yidana, has urged musicians in the church to reduce the singing of English songs and inculcate the habit of singing more local songs.

Speaking to The Spectator Agoro, Evangelist Yidana explained that worshiping God in the local dialect connects an individual to God faster since the song is easily understood and reiterated that local songs carried more weight than the foreign songs whose lyrics are very difficult to understand.

"Let's appreciate our local languages and worship God through the Ghanaian language in simplicity and style," he said.

According to him, the local praise and worship songs should only be sung in the Ghanaian languages because they created joy in the soul of an individual, strengthened and unified the spirit of God and mankind.

The evangelist noted that "most churches in Ghana had resorted to the westernisation of praise and worship which is only enjoyed by a small portion of the congregation who could understand the English language".

The gospel artiste said his unquenchable faith in championing local songs in most northern languages was a joy which indigenes of the north realised the power in their worship songs.

Evangelist Yidana revealed that his songs which are in the Kusasi language (Kusaal) performed miracles to speakers of the language and made a transformation in their lives.

The "Nonglim" hitmaker said his songs had fixed marital problems which were beyond repairs and brought peace to married couples.

He admonished all praise and worship leaders to have an unwavering faith in the Lord who has the divine power to fix all manner of problems.