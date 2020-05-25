Ghana: Deputy UWR Minister Attacked By Unknown Assailants

23 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lydia Darlington Fordjour

Wa — Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, was Thursday night attacked by unknown assailants close to his residence at Sombo in the Wa Municipality when he went out for a stroll.

The Deputy Minister sustained a deep cutlass wound on his right arm when the two assailants who were using a motorbike slashed him with the cutlass they were wielding.

The assailants halted the attack and bolted when they sighted the police patrol team approaching the scene of the crime.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, who confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times here yesterday, said around 8:30pm on Thursday, two unknown assailants on a motorbike attacked the Deputy Minister who was taking a stroll around his residence.

He stated that the assailants did not pick any item from the politician although he was in possession of two cell phones at the time of the attack.

"We are not sure if they were robbers, because they did not demand for anything, but we have launched investigation into the matter and we will work assiduously to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book," he said.

Inspector Boateng said the police had deployed personnel to provide protection for the Deputy Minister who was receiving treatment at the Homeland Clinic.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

