Ghana: Zoomlion Disinfects Police Installations in 3 Regions

Tamale — Zoomlion Ghana on Thursday disinfected and fumigated more than 60 police stations across three regions namely Northern, Savannah and North East.

The exercise also covered bungalows, cells and various police installations in the three regions.

It formed part of measures by Zoomlion to help combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) within the security installations.

The Northern Regional Manager for Savannah Waste Company, a subsidiary of Zoomlion-Ghana, Mr Peter Dawuni, said the Ghana Police Service was an important institution in the country, and helping to halt the spread of COVID-19 within police stations and barracks was laudable.

He said it was important to support the police to perform their constitutional duties effectively and efficiently without any hindrance.

Mr Dawuni emphasised that Zoomlion was committed to assist combat the COVID-19 in the country, and stressed the company's resolve to go the extra mile to ensure success in the fight against the pandemic.

He, therefore, entreated the public to take keen interest in the fight against the disease.

The manager maintained that the fight against COVID-19 was a shared responsibility, and not an individual fight, urging individuals and cooperate bodies to take up the challenge to disinfect their homes and offices.

The Northern Regional Co-ordinating Director, Alhaji Alhassan Issahaku, on his part, urged the public to adhere to the precautionary measures outlined by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ghana Health Service (GHS).

He said the COVID-19 has no respect for any class of people, hence the urgent need for all to support the fight against the spread of the pandemic.

The Northern Regional Police Commander, Commissioner of Police (COP) Timothy Yoosa Bonga, commended Zoomlion for the disinfection and fumigation, saying the exercise would help motivate police personnel to continue to deliver on their mandate.