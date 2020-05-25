Ghana: President Swears in 2 As Supreme Court Judges

23 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yaw Kyei

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday swore into office Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga and Justice Issifu Omro Tanko Amadu as justices of the Supreme Court

In separate ceremonies at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday, the two took the oaths of allegiance, judicial oath and the oath of secrecy and pledged to discharge their duties without fear or favour and without any discrimination.

Present at the ceremonies were Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief Justice Anin Yeboah, Speaker of Parliament Prof. Mike Oquaye and Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare.

Also present were some Members of Parliament, chairman of the Council of State, the Attorney General, and friends and family of the new Justices of the Supreme Court.

At Justice Honyenuga's swearing in, President Akufo-Addo urged him to overlook the challenges he faced on his way to become a Justice of the Apex Court.

Justice Honyenuga, after his vetting by the Appointment Committee of Parliament, failed to secure unanimous approval from the committee when he appeared before it couple of weeks ago.

The committee voted 10-7 in his favour.

The President commended him for how he comported himself throughout the difficult legislative process leading to his approval.

"I can only urge you to overlook these events which should be a mere blip in your public career and dispense justice in accordance with your conscience and the rule of law," President Akufo-Addo said.

Justice Honyenuga thanked the President, Council of State, Judicial Council and Parliament for granting him the mantle.

He pledged to uphold the Constitution, rule of law and do his best not to disappoint.

At Justice Tanko's swearing in, President Akufo-Addo said the swearing in of the new Justice is historic because it is the first time a Muslim has become a Justice of the Supreme Court.

He expressed confidence in Justice Tanko, considering his years of experience as a High Court Judge and later Judge of the Court of Appeal.

President Akufo-Addo said Justice Tanko has proven moral character, impartiality of mind and integrity to hold the office as a Supreme Court judge.

He said justices of the Supreme Court ought to be knowledgeable to be able to adjudicate on all matters in the application of the law.

The President said the growth of the country demanded that judiciary should command the respect of the public and ensure equality before the law.

