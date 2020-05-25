Ghana: 10 Inmates in Police Custody Test Positive for COVID-19

The Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Edward Johnson Akrofi-Oyirifi, has confirmed that 10 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in various police cells.

He said nine out of the 10 inmates were from Ashaiman cells, whilst the other case was recorded at Kpone cells.

The Police Commander disclosed this on Thursday on the sidelines of a disinfection and fumigation exercise at the regional command.

However, he noted that test results on other inmates and personnel returned negative.

DCOP Akrofi-Oyirifi said he had put in place measures to ensure the safety of personnel and inmates.

He said the police was working with other law enforcement agencies to enforce the law on wearing of nose masks in the region to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

DCOP Akrofi-Oyirifi expressed his profound gratitude to Zoomlion for disinfecting police cells, barracks and offices.

Mr Seth Appiah, Zoomlion General Manager, Tema, said Zoomlion was committed to supporting the government to fight the disease.

A few weeks ago, Zoomlion Ghana Limited began a nationwide disinfection of all police stations, including offices, cells and barracks.

Prior to that, the waste management company had undertaken similar exercise across the nation in public and private tertiary institutions, markets, lorry stations and the judiciary.

Currently, Zoomlion is offering a 50 per cent discount on its services to private businesses, establishments and companies.