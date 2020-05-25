Sudan: Selected Poem - Night Departure (Abdul Rahim Abu Zikra)

2 May 2020
SudaNow (Khartoum)

KHARTOUM (Sudanow) - Abdul Rahim Abu Zikra, the Sudanese poet, was known for his high sensitivity and yearning for an ideal world away from the harsh surrounding realities of life. This was clearly reflected in his poetry collection that carries the same name of this very poem "Night Departure" which Sudanow is publishing here. Born in 1943, Abu Zikra ended his own life when he jumped from a window out of the 13 floor of the Russian Sciences Academy, Moscow, in October 1989.

He graduated from the University of Khartoum, Faculty of Arts, Department of Russian language and Literature. He obtained his PhD in Russian language and literature, Antoine Chekov writings and translations in particular, in 1987. He was known to be highly talented in translation, literary writings and journalism.

He equally was known to have excelled in his academic performance, which was recognized by his Russian professors and at the University of Khartoum where he worked as lecturer.

Night Departure

You who are departing at night:

Lost and alone,

Yesterday, the early autumn visited me

Washed me with ice

And the flickering of the meadows.

You who are departing alone at night:

When I was visited by the early autumn.

My summer froze,

My forehead grew cold

My silence drifts over the wooden houses

Hiding its bewilderment in the branches of the tree;

In the running of the rivers

In retreat from sight.

The early autumn waved to me:

Waved to me, for an hour, as we passed away

Then the memories of an earlier winter returned

The wind unfurled my impatient sails

The sun of paradise shone on my solitary cloister

And the moistened sun embraced me

Hugging me as never before

Not as on the first time, the absent, departing time.

Wait for me.

I departed alone, penetrating deep into night

In the remote corridors, wait for me

In the deserts and on seas; wait for me

In the fluttering of wings

And the skies of the migrating birds,

When their traveled circuits sight

And yesterday's sky blackens

*** The poem was translated from Arabic by Alsir Khidir.



