Somalia: Top Police Officer Survives Second Bombing in a Week

24 May 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Chief medical officer of the Police General Ali Barre (Ali Gaab) has once again escaped an explosion targeting a vehicle he was driving in Mogadishu, Waaberi district.

Two civilians are confirmed to have been wounded, the general narrowly escaped the explosion but the car he was driving was badly damaged.

It is barely less than a week when the general was first targeted but he was not on his car, one police died while three people were injured.

Al-Qaeda linked group Alshaba have claimed responsibility for the last week attack.

