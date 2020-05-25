Somalia: Ahlu Sunna Wal Jamaa Leader Urges All Somalis to Unite Against Alshabaab

24 May 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Ahlu Sunna Wal Jamaa (ASWJ) leader and the former president of the regional state of Galmudug, Sheikh Mohamed Shakir Ali has called on the Somali people to unite in the fight against Alshabab militias.

The leader of the Sufi group Sheikh Shakir especially urged the people of Galmudug to quickly forge to come together and strengthen security by fighting Alshabab.

Sheikh Shakir lost his seat on 29 February after the parliament of Galmudug elected Ahmed Abdi Kariye, a former minister backed by the federal government, as president of the region.

The Sufi group has played a major role in the fight against the radical Shabab Islamists, supported by Al-Qaeda, and has controlled the main cities of Galmudug for the past 10 years.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.