Sudan: Registration of New 256 COVID-19 Cases Including 9 Fatalities

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health , on Friday, announced the registration of new COVID-19 infections , in addition to, 9 fatalities according to the epidemiological report for , Friday, May.22.2020.

The new infections were registered as follows:

Khartoum State, 209, Gezira, 18, Gadarif, 2 North Kordofan 8, Sinnar, I, South Darfur, 3, Kassala, I, West Darfur, 5, North Darfur, 1, White Nile, 4, West Kordofan, 2, Blue Nile,1 and the Red one fatality.

The report showed that Khartoum State registered 6 fatalities, Gezira, 2 and Kassala state registered one fatality.

"The total number of the pandemic infections in the country since its outbreak reached 3628 including 146 fatalities and 52 recovered cases" the report added.