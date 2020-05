Khartoum — The Head of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan received, Sunday, telephone call from the President of the State of South Sudan, Silva Kiir Mayardit and his Security Advisor, General, Tut Galwak on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

General, Silva Kiir and his Security Advisor congratulated the Head of the SC, wishing Sudan's government and people progress, stability and prosperity.