Tanzania: Kilimanjaro Receives 71,000 JPM Traders' IDs

KILIMANJARO Region has been given 71,000 special identity cards (IDs) as its quota and will be issued to petty traders across all district councils in the region.

This was said at the weekend by the Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner (RC), Anna Mghwira, while handing over the IDs to leaders of all six districts of the region so that they could be distributed to all local government offices in the region.

"The distribution of identity cards to petty traders launched by President John Magufuli last year is sustainable and this year Kilimanjaro Region has received 71,000 IDs to be distributed to all six district councils of the region," she said.

She directed all district commissioners to ensure the exercise was as successful as last year's all allocated 65,000 special identity cards were distributed and the money accrued from the distribution of the IDS was collected.

"In the first phase we have received 12,000 IDs and in the second phase we will receive the remaining 59,000 IDs," she said.

RC Mghwira noted that to avoid challenges experienced during the last year's IDS distribution, this year the distribution will be through an electronic system to facilitate the keeping of records of the petty traders.

"May I take this opportunity to urge you district commissioners to ensure you take full responsibility in collaboration with local government officials for the distribution of the special identity cards in your respective districts," she said.

Commenting on the first phase of the distribution of the special identity cards, Kilimanjaro Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Dr Khatib Kazungu, said.

Hai district would receive 1,500 IDs, Moshi District Council 1,500, Moshi Municipal Council 2,800, Mwanga District will receive 1,200, Rombo 1,700 IDs, Same 1,800 and Siha 1,200 IDs.

In another development, the Kilimanjaro RC handed over foodstuffs and clothes donated by the Catholic Church to flood victims in some areas of the region.

According to Dr Kazungu, the donation will be distributed to three districts that had been badly affected by the floods, which he named as Moshi, Mwanga and Same.

Speaking on behalf of other district commissioners, Moshi District Commissioner (DC), Kippi Warioba assured the RC that he and his colleagues would ensure the distribution of IDs and foodstuffs and clothes would go well and reach beneficiaries as expected.