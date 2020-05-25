Tanzania to Reap From Sports for Education, Economic Project

TANZANIA is lined to benefit from highly from the Sports for Education and Economic Development (SEED), project, an initiative which uses Basketball to nurture future leaders.

Briefing the 'Daily News' yesterday, the project's chairman in Tanzania, Nicasius Agwanda said the country is honoured to be among the few beneficiaries on the continent.

"The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic slowed down the launch of the project, but soon, when the situation calms, we will get back on the field to launch it and start scouting youths in various corners of the country to partake in the initiative.

"It is a process which involves selecting competitive young talents from primary and secondary schools even in higher learning institutions who will be later brushed up with necessary skills that will make them better leaders of tomorrow," Agwanda said.

According to him, the project is under its founder Amadou Gallo Fall who serves as the Vice-President of NBA, Managing Director of NBA Africa and President of Basketball Africa League.

He added that the successful individuals will have the opportunity to reach as far as at the SEED academy in Senegal and they can also attend further studies in USA universities.

"For those who will not have the chance to cross the boarders, we will help them to attain better education from within the country," said him.

He added: "Our programs are designed to increase school retention and graduation rates, and help students matriculate to university or vocational school. "We also provide job training programs for SEED alumni and aspiring youth basketball coaches and mentors, and, often hire SEED coaches through this network.

"Ultimately, we want our young people to have the skills and confidence to succeed in an increasingly global economy so they can help develop their respective countries," said him.