Tanzania: Ngorongoro Crater Infrastructure Ready As Tourists Jet in

THE Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) is at an advanced stage of completing major constructions and renovations of some of its Crater's infrastructures to accommodate more tourists, who are expected to jet in next month.

That was said here on Sunday by NCAA Conservation Commissioner, Dr Freddy Manongi, adding that by 27th or 28th this month, the work would have been finished.

Renovations at the site include upgrading of roads damaged by the rains causing much water rise at the deep, largest un-flooded and unbroken volcanic caldera in the world.

Elaborating, he noted that the rains led to water filling up Lake Magadi and making transport become a problem in the area, besides Covid-19 pandemic that scared some tourists.

"This year we had so much rain; it was so much because we had no such previous experience and it had a lot of damage. You can see that currently Lake Magadi is filled to capacity and the roads close are flooded... but since we started the construction and renovation exercise you can see things acquiring the right and good shape and roads are now becoming better and passable. We expect to finalise the exercise by 27th or 28th this month, and we are ready to receive tourists," said Dr Manongi.

The rains had previously damaged a section of Lerai- Loitoktok road, forcing motorists to pass with difficulty, however it turned out in some social media that the situation made some tourists to enjoy driving in the mud as an experience to put in history.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Manongi said the work involved installing new culverts and upgrading the road section that would ensure tourists visit the Crater that is also recognised as one of the World Heritage Sites and eighth wonder of the world.

His speech coincided with a time when some tourists started resuming the Crater sightseeing amid the Coronavirus pandemic that is easing and businesses springing back.

In the wake, Tanzania did not go for any lockdown and curfews, but advised its nationals to observe measures underlined by the government through the Ministry of Health and prayers, which saved it from the disease's devastating pangs.

However, commenting on the construction and repairs of the Crater, NCAA Head of Infrastructures, Engineer Humphrey Swai, said the culverts of 1.2 metres in diameter and best quality cost 148m/- in comparison to the past ones purchased of 600 millimeters.

He said to maintain the roads; there would be short-term plan to repair them during rainy season to facilitate transport of tourists in the area.

In the country, Ngorongoro is unique because it has multiple land use philosophies, which include maintaining the peaceful co-existence of human and wildlife in a natural and traditional setting.

It also caters for pastoralism and conservation of natural resources, besides tourism that it is mostly known for.