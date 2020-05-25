Tanzania: JPM - Thank You for Thanksgiving Prayers

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday expressed his appreciation to Tanzanians for praying and managing taming the deadly Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Expressing his greetings through the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, while attending the Eid el Fitr prayers at the Gaddafi Mosque in Dodoma, on Sunday the President congratulated Muslims in the county for completing well their fasting during the holy month of Ramadhan and praying for the country in the wake of the disease.

The statement came in the same day as the country was concluding three days of thanksgiving prayers to God for helping the nation to fight and minimise threat of the disease locally.

Earlier, it was President Magufuli who came out with the idea of dedicating three days (from Friday to Sunday) as special days for Tanzanians in their religions and beliefs to thank God for protecting the country since the disease was declared pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

"Our president has asked us to continue with our prayers for the total healing of the country from this virus that has shaken the whole world," said Mr Majaliwa.

He further referred to some scriptures of the holy books, which require people to unify in prayers whenever a calamity strikes.

Elaborating, the Premier asked religious leaders to continue reminding their believers that prayers are vital for the country as well as peace and harmony maintenance, saying: "Everyone should continue to work hard... if you are in the agricultural sector, do your best and those in the factories continue being productive, because development of the country depends on all of us."

However, he reminded Tanzanians to continue observing Ministry of Health directives as measures to fight Covid-19 as businesses resume.

Equally, thanking the citizens for their commitments in the prayers and observing health professionals' pieces of advice, the Head of State through Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi while attending St Alban Anglican Church in Dar es Salaam for the Sunday service said fighting the disease is everyone's responsibility.

Prof Kabudi said Dr Magufuli was grateful for the response that came out after suggesting that the country go for prayers for three days believing that God answers prayers.

"That is why he didn't close Churches and Mosques and the country never chose lockdown as it was done in some parts of the world. He is a human being like us, but with a strong faith that this too shall pass as it had occurred," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, he noted that the country would never downplay the disease, because it's a global threat and asked Tanzanians to continue observing all preventive measures.

Earlier, Sheikh of Dodoma Region, Mustafa Rajab praised Dr Magufuli for remaining strong and constantly delivering positive speeches as the country fought the Coronavirus.

"Other countries were puzzled with the situation, but Tanzania under his leadership became one and we prayed a lot for the healing of our country," he said.

He further noted that Tanzanians shouldn't panic because prayers held for the three days as suggested by President Magufuli have paid off; and as a result the number of Covid-19 cases in the country has gone down.